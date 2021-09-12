Church selling nuts to help youth missions

Independent staff and submitted information

First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert is starting its annual candy and nut sale to support youth missions. The sale is being conducted by the church’s Council for Christian Education.

Order forms can be picked up at the church, from any church member, or by calling the church office at 419.238.3670. The nuts are Premium Quality Nuts from the Terry Lynn Company. Orders will be taken through Sunday, October 3. Delivery will be approximately October 31, with payment due at the time of delivery. The church is asking area residents to help with its mission by placing an order and picking up extra forms for friends, family, and neighbors.

For more information, contact project chairman Chris Heizman at 419.238.4554 or the church office number above.