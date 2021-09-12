Gary R. Wagonrod

Gary R. Wagonrod, 73, of Ohio City, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, peacefully at his home under hospice care.

Gary was born June 15, 1948, to Richard and Dorothy (Edsall) Wagonrod, who both preceded him in death. He graduated from Van Wert High School in 1966. He later married the former Eldonna Gurtner on June 9, 1984.

Gary was a tool and dye specialist at Federal-Mogul in Van Wert for over 40 years. He was also a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose in Celina. Gary was a sports fanatic and loved watching the Buckeyes! He also enjoyed playing fantasy football and baseball, bowling, playing chess, and doing sudoku puzzles. Most importantly, he loved his family endlessly.

Gary is survived by his wife, Eldonna Wagonrod of Ohio City, his children, Tammy (Patrick) Williamson of Fenwick, Michigan, Amy (Tom) Limbean of Riverton, Utah, and Angie Curtis of Lewiston; 10 grandchildren, Kayla, Ian, Hannah, Josh, Jake, Ellie, Lukas, Darrick, Sam, and Serenity; two great-grandchildren, Zainab and Ezra; two brothers, Richard Wagonrod Jr. of Findlay and Dennis Wagonrod of Van Wert; and a sister-in-law, Carol Wagonrod of Chicago, Illinois.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Christian Gurtner; a brother, Ronald Wagonrod; and a sister-in-law, Karen Wagonrod.

There will be a Celebration of Life held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, September 18, at the Ohio City Community Building and officiated by the Rev. Randy Bevington.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

To share Gary’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory in Van Wert.