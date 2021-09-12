Ryan Eugene Feasel

Ryan Eugene Feasel, 50, of Bryan, passed away at 8:51 a.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born May 1, 1971, in Van Wert, the son of Dan and Toby Feasel.

Ryan graduated from Wright State University and worked for the public school system as a teacher until becoming disabled. Against the odds given him, he fought cancer for seven years.

Above all else, Ryan loved Jesus. He also loved weightlifting and was a huge fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds, and Las Vegas Raiders. Fall was Ryan’s favorite season. He loved the different colored leaves, shortened days, and walks in the park. Ryan was loved by all of his family.

In addition to his parents, surviving are several aunts and uncles, Nancy (Reed) Shaffer of Rockford, Matt (Kimberli) Feasel of Woodburn, Indiana, Belle McAtee of Indianapolis, Indiana, Charles (Sharon) Sapp of Rockford, Linda Sapp of Mendon, Dick (Karen) Sapp of Rockford, Nancy (Dan) Kline of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Roger (Fran) Sapp of Rockford, and Steve (Connie) Sapp of Celina. Ryan is also survived by many beloved cousins who often referred to him as “Uncle Ryan”.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Tricia Ann Feasel; his grandparents, Harold and Betty Feasel and Paul and Jessie Sapp; and several aunts and uncles, Gus and Linda Feasel, Benny Sapp, and Larry Sapp.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ryan`s memory may be sent to Ohio Living Hospice of Greater Toledo or to the Bryan YMCA.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford.

