2021 Cows and Plows coming next week

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District, in cooperation with Crestview Local, Lincolnview Local, St. Mary’s Parochial, and Van Wert City Schools, will present a daylong session for students to acquaint them with the primary industry in the county: agriculture. Cows and Plows 2021 will be held Tuesday, September 21, and Thursday, September 23, from 8:45 a.m.until 2:15 p.m., at the. Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

While some county students do live on farms, most of them do not have an opportunity to experience what modern-day farming is all about. More important is that the field trip reinforces the social studies and science state standards and curriculum for this age group.

Local supporting agencies for the event include: Advanced Biological Marketing, Ag Credit, Cooper Farms Cooked Meats, D&D Ingredient, Earl J. Gerdeman Agricultural Scholarship, Farm Credit, 4-H Council, Gerdeman Land & Cattle LLC, Heritage Farm Equipment, Kenn-Feld Group, Lincolnview Young Farmers, Maumee Watershed Conservancy District, Ohio State University Extension Office, Save-A-Lot, Van Wert County Fair Board, Van Wert County Farm Bureau, Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District, and Wrenco Trophy.

Cows and Plows speakers cover a broad range of topics, including livestock, crops, marketing and production of agricultural products, soil basics, water, and equipment, with an emphasis on how technology has changed the way people farm and how agriculture effects their daily lives.