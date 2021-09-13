2021 Day of Caring events now underway

Independent staff and submitted information

The 2021 Day of Caring events are underway! On Saturday and Sunday, September 18 and 19, United Way will be having its “Stuff the Truck” event at the Van Wert Walmart,from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

New this year, United Way will also be having a “Fill a Truck” event at Chief Supermarket on Wednesday, September 22, from 2-6 p.m. At both events, people can purchase one or all of these “needed” food items: canned meat, canned fruits or vegetables, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, boxed meals, mac n’ cheese and pasta and sauce (no glass jars) to donate.

This year, the Vantage Career Center Criminal Justice and Early Childhood Education programs will have students volunteering their time to help this great cause. The volunteers will sort and load the truck and then deliver the food to the pantries.

The annual Day of Caring Blood Drive will be held at Trinity Friends Family Living Center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, September 24. Last year, the American Red Cross set the goal of 75 units of blood to be collected. Van Wert area community members did better than that, donating 98 units of blood, potentially helping 288 patients. Red Cross is proudly partnering with Vantage Career Center again, with help from its Sports Exercise Therapy program students, and a goal of 152 units of blood. Call 800.733. 2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment to give blood.

The United Way hopes people will participate in one or all of these events and take part in feeding their neighborhood. Those interested in volunteering can call the United Way office at 419.238.6689.