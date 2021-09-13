The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, Sep. 13, 2021

Cougar, Knight runners in Seneca County

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview and Van Wert’s cross country teams made the trek to Seneca County on Saturday to compete in a pair of different events.

Stars, Stripes and Lights

ATTICA — With three runners in the top nine, Van Wert finished as the runner-up to Woodridge at Seneca East’s Stars, Stripes and Lights night race on Saturday.

Competing in the Division II classification, Hunter Sherer and Gage Springer finished No. 4 and 5 with respective times of 16:36.33 and 16:38.95, while teammate Gage Wannemacher finished ninth (16:47.41) out of more than 240 runners.

In addition, Drew Laudick (17:49.17) finished 30th and Rylan Miller (47th, 18:20.12) rounded out the scoring for the Cougars. Jayden Welker (48th, 18:21.97) and Owen Scott (56th, 18:43.81) also ran for Van Wert.

Woodridge also won the girls’ Division II team title while Van Wert finished seventh out of 17 teams.

Kyra Welch paced the Lady Cougars with a 17th place finish and a time of 20:12.39, followed by Tyra McClain (32nd, 21:42.57), Alyssa Knittle (47th, 22:42.61), Tayler Carter (62rd, 23:22.51) and Sarah Verville (83rd, 24.24.74).

Tiffin Cross Country Carnival

TIFFIN — It’s billed as the largest cross county race in the United States, with dozens of teams and thousands of high school and middle school runners.

After an off-year in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Tiffin Cross Country Carnival took place at Hedges Boyer Park on Saturday, with the Crestview Knights taking part in the massive event.

In the Boys High School Division III-A race, Hayden Tomlinson led the Knights by placing 77th (18:22.4), followed by Isaiah Watts (106th, 19:07.8), Logan Foudy (114th, 19:25.8), Jayden Renner (127th, 19:45.9), Gavin Grubb (151st, 20:59.7), Aiden Ankney (163rd, 21:48.6) and Nolan Walls (22:02.5).

As a team, Crestview finished 25th out of 28 teams. East Canton won the team title, followed by Fort Loramie and Columbus Grove.

In the Division II-III girls open, Lauren Walls posted a fine fourth place finish with a time of 22:25.9, trailing only Anna Brown (22:01.8) and Maggie Ramsey (22:24.7) of Eastwood and Sabrina Henige of Columbus Grove (22.25.5).

Crestview will compete in the Galion Cross Country Festival on Saturday.

POSTED: 09/13/21 at 3:54 am. FILED UNDER: Sports