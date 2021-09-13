County financial aid meeting scheduled

Independent staff and submitted information

An informational meeting for parents/guardians of Van Wert County juniors and seniors regarding financial aid will be held at Van Wert High School.

Lawrence Matthews, financial aid director of Bluffton University, will explain the step-by-step procedures for completing the FAFSA form and answer questions regarding the financial aid process. In addition, Van Wert County Foundation CEO Seth Baker will explain requirements and application procedures for securing grants.

The meeting will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, in the Niswonger Performing Art Center Lecture Hall. Attendees are asked to park on the Middle School side of the complex and enter through the side or front doors.

For additional information, contact Student Services at Van Wert High School.