Glen Lowell Poling

Glen Lowell Poling, 97, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at his residence.

He was born August 15, 1924, in Convoy, the son of Ralph Floyd Poling and Elizabeth Geraldine (Paxson) Poling, who both preceded him in death. On March 6, 1947, he married the former Bette June Norbeck in Delphos.

Survivors include a son, Glen Michael (Lyn) Poling of Fountain Hills, Arizona; three daughters, Jacqueline June (Steve) Dearbaugh of Murrieta, California, Michele Louise (Greg) Amstutz of Van Wert, and Sherri Jean Poling of Wasilla, Alaska; eight grandchildren, James Michael (Leslie) Dearbaugh of Corning, New York, Lisa Michele (Nic) Cocis of Temecula, California, Alyssa Michele (Martin) Tisne of London, United Kingdom, Joshua Alan (Andrea) Amstutz of Perrysburg, Eric Michael (Micah) Amstutz of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Colin Kemberling of Wasilla, Alaska, Lindsey Renee (Brandon) Kruse of Houston, Alaska, and Hannah Haynes (Luis Miguel); and 13 great-grandchildren, Lue Grant, Lea Camille, Lily Claire, Sophia Grace, Fiona Michele, Carson Nicolaie, Marissa Elizabeth, Ethan Alan, Ema Lea, Eva Renee, Eliza June, Jack Michael, and Eliza Jayne.

Also preceded him in death was a daughter, Jerri Bacino, the twin sister of Sherri, and a sister, Garnet Louise Bates.

Glen was a 1942 graduate of the Van Wert High School. He was a veteran of World War II, enlisting in the U.S. Navy for three years as an aviation radioman assigned to the Patrol Bombing Squadron in the Asiatic Pacific Campaign: Sasebo, Japan. As the war wound down, he celebrated his 21st birthday on VJ Day.

Glen’s life’s work encompassed accounting, office management, and early computer technology, but his life passion was always music.

In the high school band, he sat under the tutelage of legendary director Leonard Wolf, during which time he mastered the cornet, french horn, baritone, trombone, and, eventually, the flugel horn.

At the age of 14, he received his first guitar and, shortly thereafter, he and a group of friends formed a dance band and played at the various high school dances. Later, when he joined the Navy, missing his music, he once again gathered a group of fellow musicians from the ship to entertain their shipmates.

A few years after his discharge from the Navy, his musicianship had progressed to the point that he was offered a position with the Glenn Miller Orchestra. However, he and his young wife, Bette, decided the life they envisioned for their family would take precedence over a life of travel with the orchestra. He subsequently joined the Federation of Musicians Local 320 in Lima. For many years he played throughout northwest Ohio with groups of various numbers. A highlight of his career was a performance with the Lima Symphony Orchestra, during which time he and the other members of the Don Hurless Trio were featured. Upon retirement as he wintered in Florida, he greatly enjoyed playing with professional musicians from all over the country.

Glen was an active life member of the YMCA and spent many years teaching swimming lessons there. As a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, he served in various capacities throughout the years, but his most satisfying contributions were always in the area of music. In addition to his playing in the Handbell Choir, he greatly enjoyed providing guitar accompaniment for musical presentations. He also enjoyed many years of playing in the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 17, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Chris Farmer officiating.

Visitation will be an hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Pipe Organ Preservation Project.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory in Van Wert.