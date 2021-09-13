Ohioans on Medicare should check options

Independent staff and submitted information

COLUMBUS — As the 2022 Medicare open enrollment period approaches, Governor Mike DeWine and Department of Insurance Director Judith L. French encourage Ohioans on Medicare to review their health insurance and prescription drug options.

The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP), a division of the Department of Insurance, is conducting virtual and in-person Medicare Check-up Day events through open enrollment.

“OSHIIP provides free and unbiased services as the state of Ohio’s official Medicare education and assistance program,” DeWine said. “Medicare experts are ready to help Ohioans understand Medicare and determine the best coverage options for their healthcare needs and budget.”

Webinars educating participants about Medicare basics, coverage options, and financial assistance programs are on Mondays September 20 to November 30. On-site events are set for certain counties but are subject to change. For more information on virtual and in-person Medicare Check-up Days, and to register, visit www.insurance.ohio.gov.

“Coverage and cost evaluation is imperative because Medicare plans can change from year to year,” French said. “Plans may have different benefits, out-of-pocket costs, covered prescription drugs, in-network physicians, and premiums. The plan that was best for someone in 2021 may not be the best in 2022.”

OSHIIP staff are available at 1-800-686-1578 and OSHIIPmail@insurance.ohio.gov to answer Medicare questions.

The open enrollment period is October 15 to December 7. Medicare is releasing 2022 plan information on October 1 at www.medicare.gov.

During Medicare open enrollment, Ohioans can:

Determine if their existing coverage will continue to meet their health insurance needs.

Stay on Original Medicare and shop for a stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan.

Select a Medicare Advantage plan, which provides comprehensive health benefits, typically including prescription drug coverage.

Utilize certain financial assistance programs.

OSHIIP staff are available Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ohioans on Medicare can also call 800.633.4227 24 hours a day, seven days a week for Medicare help.