On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this weekend’s high school and college football broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. Games will air live and are subject to change due to COVID-19.

WKSD

Friday — Delphos Jefferson at Crestview, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.

Saturday — Tulsa at Ohio State, 2 p.m. pregame, 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

WERT

Friday — Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.

Saturday — Colorado St. at Toledo, 2:30 p.m. pregame, 4 p.m. kickoff.