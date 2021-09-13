On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
Van Wert independent sports
Here are this weekend’s high school and college football broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. Games will air live and are subject to change due to COVID-19.
WKSD
Friday — Delphos Jefferson at Crestview, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.
Saturday — Tulsa at Ohio State, 2 p.m. pregame, 3:30 p.m. kickoff.
WERT
Friday — Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.
Saturday — Colorado St. at Toledo, 2:30 p.m. pregame, 4 p.m. kickoff.
