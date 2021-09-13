Van Wert netters edge Napoleon 3-2

Van Wert independent sports

NAPOLEON — Wins at second and third singles and second doubles allowed Van Wert to escape with a 3-2 against Napoleon on Saturday.

Mandy Burenga picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win over Alexa Saneholt at second singles, while Maria Ramos defeated Kyrah Rodriguez 6-4, 6-2 at third singles. In addition, Ashlyn Jennings and Zoe Coleman topped Napoleon’s second doubles team of Brylee Bressler and Alivia Retcher 6-0, 6-0.

Napoleon’s Gracie Butler defeated Natalie Benner 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 at first singles and the first doubles team of Ellie Stacey and Ashlynn Highfield beat Piper Pierce and Livvi Quillen 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

Van Wert will host Elida today.