1,000 kills!

Lincolnview senior volleyball player Kendall Bollenbacher hit the 1,000 kill mark during Tuesday’s NWC opener against Ada. Bollenbacher recorded 17 kills during the match and Lincolnview swept Ada 25-8, 25-7, 25-6. Bollenbacher, flanked by parents Ryanne and Steve Bollenbacher, also had 11 digs and a pair of aces. Ashlyn Price and Breck Evans had 16 and 13 assists and Evans had five aces. The Lancers (7-1, 1-0 NWC) will host Leipsic (10-0, 1-0 NWC) in a key conference matchup on Thursday. Photo submitted