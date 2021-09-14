County financial aid meeting postponed

Independent staff and submitted information

A financial aid informational meeting for parents and guardians of Van Wert County juniors and seniors has been moved from October 6 to Wednesday, October 20, from 6:30-8 p.m., at Van Wert High School.

Lawrence Matthews, financial aid director for Bluffton University, will explain the step-by-step procedures for completing the FAFSA form and also answer questions regarding the financial aid process.

In addition, Van Wert County Foundation CEO Seth Baker will explain requirements and application procedures for securing grants from the foundation.

The meeting will be held in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Art Center of Northwest Ohio Attendees are asked to park on the Middle School side and enter through the side or front doors.

For additional information, contact Student Services at Van Wert High School.