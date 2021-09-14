Groups seek $$ for park Christmas event

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Service Club, Optimist Club of Van Wert, Main Street Van Wert, and the Van Wert Parks Department are partnering to raise the community’s holiday spirit again this year with a Christmas at Fountain Park event.

The 2021 goal is to host a special opening night ceremony on Wednesday, November 24, in conjunction with activities hosted by Main Street Van Wert. It is sure to be a night to remember. The organizers have faith that this event will delight those of all ages and will serve as a family-friendly and fanciful experience.

Each year, the Christmas decorations used in the park experience some loss through damage or wear. To continue to bring the event to the community each holiday season, event organizers are looking for partner donors, and are diligently working to raise funds to continue upkeep on decorations, lighted displays, support the candy cane garden, and opening night expenses.

The groups are asking local individuals, groups, and businesses to consider making a financial contribution. Those generous donations will help bring smiles and delight to many families this holiday season. Donors can expect to be recognized on social media throughout the season, as well as in the park for all to see in appreciation of their financial gifts.

Available donation packages:

Silver Sponsorship: $10 to $100

Gold Sponsorship: $101 to $499

Platinum Sponsorship: $500 and higher

Money previously raised for this event allowed organizers to replace damaged decorations, invest in new lights, and keep the displays in good standing. Any donation made will have an impact.

In addition, for those interested in volunteering, there are several short-term and long-term volunteer opportunities. To get the process started, contact Thaison Leaser or Breanne Sudduth by the end of September. Set-up begins October 9.

Checks should be made payable to “Holiday at Home.” For those individuals who prefer donations to be tax-deductible, make checks payable to “The Van Wert County Foundation” with “Christmas Park” in the memo line. All financial contributions can be mailed to P.O. Box 343, Van Wert, OH 45891. Donations must be received by October 31 in order to be included on the display banner in the park.

Donors may also contact Van Wert Service Club member Breanne Sudduth at bsudduth@eisenhauermfg.com or Optimist Club of Van Wert member Thaison Leaser at thaison.leaser@edwardjones.com for invoices and/or W-9 paperwork.