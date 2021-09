Lincolnview wins!

Lincolnview’s Jared Kessler (8) runs away from a defender running Monday’s Northwest Conference match against Allen East. Kessler provided an assist that allowed Reece Berryman to score and Corbin Evans added a goal with an assist from Austin Bockrath, and the Lancers earned a 2-0 win over the Mustangs. Lincolnview will host Ada on Monday. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young