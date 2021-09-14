VW Legion post to celebrate its centennial

Independent staff and submitted information

Isaac Van Wert Post 178 of the American Legion in Van Wert is celebrating its centennial this weekend.

Post 178 was chartered in Van Wert during the early months 0f 1920. The name was chosen to honor American Revolutionary War hero Isaac Van Wart, who is also the man the city was named after.

Following the end of World War I, a group of soldiers met in Paris, France, to discuss the need for an organization that could assist the needs of returning soldiers from the war. This idea was then brought back to the United States for further consideration.

From these meetings at several locations an organization was formed and named the American Legion. The organization documents laid out the needs and services required by returning veterans from past, present, and future wars, and Indianapolis, Indiana, was chosen as national headquarters.

The chartering of the American Legion was passed by the U.S. Congress on September 16, 1919. To this date, there are more than 12,000 Legion posts worldwide that follow a guideline known as the four pillars: 1. Americanism, 2. Children and Youth, 3. National Security, and 4. Veteran Affairs and Rehabilitation.

The members of Isaac Van Wert post are proud of its 100-year history and want to share their celebration with the Van Wert community from 3-9 p.m. this Saturday, September 18, in Legion Park (former Memorial Park) adjacent to the Legion post on West Main Street.

Area residents are invited to join Legion members, along with honored guests, U.S. Representative Bob Latta and State Senator Rob McColley.

There will also be food, fun activities, and live entertainment planned on the Legion stage.