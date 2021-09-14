MAC goes 3-0 vs. Van Wert County teams

Van Wert independent sports

Midwest Athletic Conference teams completed a sweep of Van Wert County teams in volleyball action on Monday. Below is a recap of each match.

Coldwater 3 Van Wert 0

Coldwater posted a 25-16, 25-16, 25-15 win over Van Wert at Van Wert High School on Monday.

Maria Bagley had a team-high 11 digs for the Lady Cougars, Carlee Young had seven and Sydnee Savage and Marianna Ickes each had six. Finley Foster had 12 assists and Kayla Krites and Savage finished with six and five kills respectively.

Van Wert (2-6) will host Delphos St. John’s tonight.

Parkway 3 Crestview 0

ROCKFORD — Parkway’s aggressive attack was too much for Crestview as the Panthers posted a 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 win on Monday.

Cali Gregory had 10 assists, Ellie Kline finished with eight digs and Myia Etzler had five kills. Etzler finished 12-of-13 from the service line with a pair of aces.

Crestview (4-3) will open Northwest Conference play at Leipsic tonight.

New Bremen 3 Lincolnview 0

NEW BREMEN — 2020 Division IV runner-up New Bremen had no trouble with Lincolnview on Monday, winning 25-7, 25-14, 25-17.

It was the first loss of the season for Lincolnview (6-1) while New Bremen improved to 8-0.

Break Evans had 12 assists while Kendall Bollenbacher finished with 11 kills and six digs.

Lincolnview will host Ada tonight.