Random Thoughts: No. 1, crazy games

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts includes No. 1 ranked football teams, an unusual mascot name, wild high school football games, Ohio State and Urban Meyer.

No. 1

The first Associated Press Ohio High School football poll of the season came out on Monday and defending state champion Van Wert is ranked No. 1 in Division IV.

I was certain the Cougars would be ranked in the top 10 and probably the top 5, but I wasn’t sure if they would be ranked No. 1. Van Wert received nine of 20 first place votes and has a somewhat comfortable lead over No. 2 Cincinnati Wyoming, the team the Cougars defeated in the state semifinals last year.

Rounding out the top 10: Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, Bloom-Carroll, Beloit West Branch, Eaton, Cincinnati McNicholas, Waverly, Youngstown Ursuline and Clinton-Massie.

No surprise here – the MAC has a pair of No. 1 ranked teams: defending Division VI state champion Coldwater and Marion Local in Division VII.

Two Lima teams are ranked: Shawnee is No. 12 in Division III and Lima Central Catholic is No. 12 in Division VII.

Unusual name

Liberty-Benton had to scramble to find a new football opponent last weekend after North Baltimore canceled because of COVID-19 issues.

The Eagles found a team from Pennsylvania willing to make the drive to Hancock County – a team with one of the more unusual mascot names: the Williamsport Millionaires.

Liberty-Benton defeated the Millionaires 35-14.

Edon

Like Liberty-Benton, Edon had to scramble to find a new opponent after Friday’s game with Northwood was canceled because of COVID.

The Bombers made the long trek to Norwalk to face traditional Division VII power St. Paul and Edon led 44-35 with less than six minutes left.

However, the Flyers scored a touchdown then were driving again but lost a fumble at the Bomber two yard line. On the very next play, St. Paul tackled the Edon runner in the end zone for a safety and the winning points, 45-44. It was Edon’s second running play of the entire game.

Crazy.

Wild weekend

What a weekend in college football.

Toledo nearly upset Notre Dame in South Bend, Jacksonville State beat Florida State on a Hail Mary, Texas was upset by Arkansas, and the no punt team (Presbyterian) beat Fort Lauderdale 68-3.

Those are just some of the things that happened but it certainly was a crazy Week No. 2.

Balance

During his postgame press conference on Saturday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was disappointed in his team’s balance or lack of it on offense.

It’s no secret Day loves to throw the football, but this team would be well served to log more carries on the ground. I’m not saying return to the Woody Hayes days or anything like that but an effective running game will only help the offense and young quarterback CJ Stroud. Plus, it would keep Ohio State’s suspect defense (I’m being kind here) off the field.

I expect we’ll see a fairly heavy dose of the running game against Tulsa on Saturday.

Urban Meyer

I’ll say it again – this whole Urban Meyer thing in Jacksonville is not going to end well.

No doubt he was a great college coach but the pro game and pro athletes are completely different.

If you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.