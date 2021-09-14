VW independent tennis, golf, soccer recap

Van Wert independent sports

Tennis

Van Wert 4 Elida 1

The Lady Cougars improved to 4-4 in the Western Buckeye League with a 4-1 win over visiting Elida on Monday.

At first singles, Grace Lott enjoyed a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Ava Long, while Natalie Benner defeated Kenzie Savill 6-2, 6-1 at second singles. Mandy Burenga topped Taylor Guth 6-1, 6-3 at third singles and the first doubles team of Piper Pierce and Livvi Quillen recorded a 6-4, 6-4 win over Eden Troyer and Hali Khork.

Elida’s second doubles team of Alayna Mack and Valory Ta won a hard fought match, defeating Zoe Coleman and Ashlynn Jennings 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4.

The WBL regular season finale will be played Thursday at Kenton.

Golf

Lincolnview 169 Crestview 187 Delphos Jefferson 190

DELPHOS — Avery Slusher shot a career best 38 and Lincolnview improved to 10-1 in the NWC with a 169-190 win over Delphos Jefferson at the Delphos Country Club on Monday.

Landon Price fired a 43 and Grant Glossett, Evan Miller and Dane Ebel each carded a 44 for the Lancers.

Meanwhile, Crestview enjoyed a three-stroke victory over Jefferson, 187-190. Evan Scarlett led the Knights with a 43, followed by Trey Skelton (46), Will Sharpe (49) and Brady Petrie (50).

Lincolnview and Crestview will return to the links Thursday at Hickory Sticks.

Soccer

Wapakoneta 8 Van Wert 0

WAPAKONETA — Van Wert fell to Wapakoneta 8-0 on Monday, dropping the Lady Cougars to 0-6 (0-3 WBL).

Van Wert will host St. Marys Memorial on Thursday.