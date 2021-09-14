VW independent volleyball, soccer recap

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Van Wert 3 Delphos St. John’s 0

Finley Foster, who surpassed 1,000 career assists on Monday added 26 more during Tuesday’s 25-12, 26-24, 25-14 victory over Delphos St. John’s.

Carlee Young finished with 20 digs and Maria Bagley added 25, while Mariana Ickes and Kayla Krites each had 10 kills. Ickes added three aces and Jordanne Blythe had three blocks in the win.

Van Wert (3-6) will host St. Marys Memorial on Thursday.

Leipsic 3 Crestview 1

LEIPSIC — In the NWC opener for both teams, Leipsic topped Crestview 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19.

Cali Gregory had 34 assists, 10 digs and was 19-of-23 serving with six aces. Myia Etzler led Crestview with 14 kills and Addy Figley and Laci McCoy each had 10. Ellie Klined finished with 17 digs. Brynn Putman was 10-10 from the service line and Josie Kulwicki was 12-of-13.

The Lady Knights (4-4, 0-1 NWC) will hit the road again for the third time this week and will face Spencerville on Thursday.

Soccer

Crestview 6 Ada 2

CONVOY — Crestview started slow but rallied from a 1-0 deficit by scoring five unanswered goals on the way to a 6-2 win over Ada on Tuesday.

Addison Williman scored three goals, Katelyn Castle added two and Adessa Alvarez added a goal on a penalty kick and had an assist. Hope Loyer logged an assist and Emily Karcher finished with eight saves.

The Lady Knights (4-2, 1-1 NWC) will host Fort Jennings on Thursday.

Van Wert vs. Wapakoneta

Tuesday’s WBL boys’ soccer match between Van Wert and Wapakoneta was canceled due to low numbers on the Cougar squad.