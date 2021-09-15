8 people appear in court for criminal hearings

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Eight people appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week for a variety of criminal hearings.

Two people were sentenced during the week.

Jessica Thompson, 35, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 180 days in jail on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs, each a felony of the first degree. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered the sentence to run concurrently, while giving Thompson credit for 38 days already served.

Joshua Roberts, 39, of Van Wert, was given three years of community control on one count of attempted vehicular assault. The sentence includes 30 days in jail, while Roberts is to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, must undergo random drug screens, and must undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended. He must also seek employment.

Four people changed their pleas during hearings this past week.

Rodney Knauss, 32, of Scott, changed his plea to no contest to one count of gross sexual imposition, a felony of the third degree. He was found guilty of the charge and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 2.

Brandon Clark, 25, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of the first degree. A sentencing and restitution hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, September 28.

Brandon Hershey, 34, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of failure to provide notice of a change of address, a felony of the fourth degree. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 22.

Sherry Ramsey, 45, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to one count of theft, a felony o the fifth degree. She then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed until the successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program. Ramsey had also appeared in court on Monday for a bond violation hearing, and admitted violating her bond by having drug paraphernalia in her possession during a traffic stop.

Zachary Porter, 21, of Delphos, admitted violating his unsecured personal surety bond by being arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) and having a blood-alcohol-content of .179. A new $10,000 cash bond was set in the case and a hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. September 28.

James Jewell, 39, of Middle Point, had his sentence modified to community control, due to a medical release from the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima.