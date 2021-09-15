Church planning Project 216 packing event

Independent staff and submitted information

First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert, is planning its upcoming Project 216 (formerly Kids Against Hunger) food packing event. This is the 10th year for the event.

Sign-up is available by visiting the church office through the Central Avenue doors or by phoning 419.238.0631, extension 302.

The food packing event will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, October 2, at the S.F. Goedde Building on Crawford Street. Assembly lines will be in place for individuals to package, weigh, and seal meals for others that fight hunger daily. Each meal costs 27 cents and church organizers hope to pack 28,512 meals. Donations to offset the meal costs are appreciated. Proceeds from the event will go to Meals for Haiti –Mission of Hope.

The name Project 216 has three different meanings.

Number 1 — every Project 216 box that gets shipped out contains 216 meals.

Number 2 — revolves around the volunteers. At every two-hour packing event, each volunteer will average about 216 meals. This means that every single person who comes to an event is responsible for about 216 meals for the hungry.

Number 3 — as a Christian organization, the church serves because Jesus came to serve. James 2:16 says, If a person says to those in need, “go in peace, keep warm and well fed”, but does nothing about their physical needs, what good is it?

First UM Church wants to be an organization that not only sees the need, but does something about it, and empowers others to do something about it too!

Note: Project 216 is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization. All contributions are tax deductible as allowed by tax law.

Pastor Chris Farmer invites area residents to worship with at First UM Church any Sunday they are able. Fall service times are 8:15 a.m. (casual) and 10:45 a.m. (traditional). Visit www.vanwertfirst.net for more information.