Live theatre back with VWCT’s ‘Motherhood, the Musical’

Cast members include (front row, from the left) Nancy Williams-Shuffle, Stacy Rife, Debbie Briggs, and Mary Ann Falk; (back row) Kristin Lee and Laura Warnement. VWCT photo

Independent staff and submitted information

“Live Theatre Better Than Ever” returns to Van Wert when Motherhood, the Musical opens at Van Wert Civic Theatre Thursday, September 23, for a two-week run.

This funny show with book, music, and lyrics by Sue Fabisch and arrangements by Johnny Rodgers, takes a walk through all things motherhood — the good, the bad, the funny, and the touching. This is an evening of pure entertainment.

In fact, this year’s entire season is lighthearted fun. The theme for this season is “We’re Still Standing” and VWCT has persevered to bring shows back to its 170-seat intimate theater on South Race Street in Van Wert.

Director-Choreographer Jerry Zimmerman and Music Director Dee Fisher have assembled a stellar cast for VWCT’s upcoming musical. This production is a collaboration with Amil Tellers Encore Theatre in Lima, which will have a six-show run of the musical after it closes at VWCT. Not only is the collaboration innovative, but so is the casting. Two of the roles are shared by actresses, and each performance will be a unique show.

Debbie Briggs plays the soon-to-be mom, Amy, while Stacy Rife plays Barb, an overworked, underpaid, stressed-out mother of five. The role of Brooke, a lawyer who works too much and barely sees her kids, is shared by two actresses — Mary Ann Falk and Laura Warnement. Tina, a single mom struggling to balance work, family, and a divorce, is played by Kristin Lee and Nancy Williams-Shuffle.

In addition to the four main characters, a fifth woman graces the stage, and audiences will have to show up to see who is singing that role each night.

Motherhood, the Musical runs September 23, 24, 25, 26, and 30, and October 1, 2, and 3, with curtain times at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sundays. All tickets are $16 and are on sale now. Visit https://vwct.org to order online or call 419.238.9689.

Call-in Box Office hours may vary. If no one answers the phone, leave a message indicating a performance day, number of reservations needed, the buyer’s name, and a phone number. A volunteer will return calls to verify and complete the reservation. All tickets must be paid for at the time of reservation.

To get a 15-percent discount on tickets, consider buying a Flex Pass. For $55, purchasers receive four admissions to be used in any way for any shows. Flex Passes are only on sale until October 3.

Also available are Patron memberships.

Starting at $50, a Patron-level membership provides recognition and all-season immediate box office access. Members can make reservations to all the season shows immediately. Other shows this season include The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical, Neil Simon’s Fools, and Mamma Mia. A youth theatre production, Lion King Jr., will be performed in January. Call the Box Office or visit the website for more information.