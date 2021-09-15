Time running out for Photography Exhibit

There are three days left to submit to our 44th annual Photography exhibit! Do you have any questions about submitting your work? Have you always wanted to enter your photographs in a show and have been too nervous to do so? Give us a call! We need your photographs!

2020 Best of Show in Black and White-Wassenberg Photography Exhibit by Cathy Huber

This call for entry is open to both adults and youths, amateurs or professionals; this exhibit is a great way to earn prize money!

Entry forms are available online at wassenbergart-center.org or can be picked up at the art center. Forms can be emailed on request at info@wassenberg-artcenter.org. The exhibit will open with a free, public reception on October 7 and will be on view through November 7.

Watercolor Class: (in-house and ongoing) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

ArtReach is on! Sign up anytime. We are hosting our after-school art program beginning September 7 and September 9 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Students ages 7 on up will be taught art techniques by our new instructor Ashley McClure. Sign up is flexible and participation can be month to month to accommodate busy schedules. Call the art center to sign up and/or find additional information.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m., Thursday from 1-9 p.m., and mornings by appointment. Closed Mondays. We can be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.