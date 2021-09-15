YWCA vision statement: Lifting area voices

Editor’s note: This is the first of a four-part series of articles on the YWCA’s new vision statement, and what it means for the local community.

Independent staff and submitted information

The YWCA’s new vision statement — By lifting voices and providing safe spaces, the YWCA of Van Wert County will empower all to maximize opportunities and advocate for systems change — presents four clear action areas that center around the work the YWCA does locally. Each service and program provided falls within one of these four areas: Lift Voices, Provide Safe Spaces, Maximize Opportunities, and Advocate for Systems Change. This week, the YWCA will take a deeper dive and explain in detail how it lifts voices in the Van Wert community.

Through awareness initiatives/events, empowerment opportunities, youth development programs and survivor services, the YWCA lifts voices on behalf of those who need it the most:

Awareness Initiatives/Events: HER Story Matters, Black History Month, Women’s History Month, Stand Against Racism, Women of Achievement Scholarship Dinner, Get Out the Vote, Dignity for All, Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Empowerment Opportunities: Women’s Circle, Girl’s Circle, Unity Circle, Human Trafficking 101 Training

Youth Development: Girl’s Circle, Van Wert Middle School seventh grade Cougar Leaders community partner, The Council for Boys and Young Men (coming summer 2022)

Survivor Services: Legal advocacy, Women’s Circle, therapy groups

For a detailed description of each of these programs and services, visit the YWCA website at www.ywcavanwert.org or contact YWCA President/CEO Kimberly Laudick at klaudick@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way agency.