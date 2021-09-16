3 COVID deaths, 213 new cases reported

Independent staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports three additional Van Wert County residents died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 60. Health department officials expressed their deepest sympathies for family and friends of the deceased. The age ranges of the newly report deaths one each in the 70-79, 80-89, and 90-99 age ranges. There were also nine confirmed cases who passed away due to causes other than COVID-19.

The health department also reported an increase of 213 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, September 9, for a total of 3,038 confirmed cases. There are five known hospitalizations of county residents due to COVID-19. To date, the health department has given 11,444 COVID-19 vaccinations.

Isolation for those testing positive for COVID-19 is still 10 days from symptom onset, or 10 days from date of positive test date if a person does not have any symptoms. Quarantine is still 10 days from date of last contact with the positive person, or seven days if no symptoms and a negative test is received after the fifth day of last contact.

There is no quarantine requirements for those who are vaccinated and come contact with a positive case, if no symptoms are exhibited.

Van Wert County continues to see a high rate of transmission, based on the total new cases per 100,000 residents and the percentage of positive tests in the last seven days. This data can be found on the CDC COVID-19 Data Tracker at https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker.)

The health department continues to offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccine every Thursday, from 2-4 p.m., at the Van Wert County Health Department. Pfizer vaccine is available for all those age 12 and up and Moderna for those age 18 and up.

Third doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are available for immunocompromised individuals only. The health department encourages interested individuals to consult with their physician to determine whether they are eligible for this third dose. Patients must meet eligibility criteria and must have completed the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series at least 28 days ago. Additional doses or booster shots are not available at this time for any other individuals.

Those seeking vaccination should bring a photo ID and any pertinent insurance information with them. Those under age 18 must have a parent or guardian present, as well as proof of age such as a shot record or birth certificate.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only.