GM Futurliner to appear at Paulding event

Independent staff and submitted information

PAULDING — The John Paulding Historical Society will host its 20th ATHS Vintage Truck Show, featuring antique, classic. and special interest vehicles, on Sunday, September 19, during this year’s Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival.

GM Futurliner No. 10 is making a return engagement to the annual John Paulding Historical Society’s annual vintage truck show this Sunday, September 19, during the Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival. Truck show admission is free. The Futurliner appeared at the truck show in 2019 and 2017 (above).

One highlight will be the return of the popular GM Futurliner. In addition, military vehicles are expected to join the exhibit of all sizes, eras, makes, and models of trucks.

The show will be held on the museum grounds, located across from the fairgrounds and the fall festival. The truck show has free admission and free parking.

Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m., rain or shine.

At the 2019 show, a record-breaking 165 vehicles were registered, traveling to Paulding from around Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. No entry fee is charged, so anyone can bring their truck and enjoy the day. Lunch will be available at the museum for a free-will donation.

Although admission is free, donations are welcome and appreciated. Proceeds benefit the historical society.

This will mark the Futurliner’s third visit to the truck show. The Futurliners were 12 custom buses built by General Motors in the late 1930s and early 1940s. Each bus promoted modern advances in science and technology of the time, such as jet engines and television, to crowds in a national GM Parade of Progress tour.

Futurliner No. 10, the vehicle to be featured at the truck show, is owned by the National Automotive and Truck Museum in Auburn, Indiana. More than 30 volunteers meticulously restored the vehicle over seven years to its original streamlined red-and-silver glory. The Futurliner is considered a priceless piece of American automotive history.

John Henry Kauser and Mike Kauser are organizing the American Truck Historical Society (ATHS) truck show. For additional information, call 419.399.5462 or 419.399.4856 or visit kausertrucking.org.