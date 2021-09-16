Janet Kimmey

Janet “Jan” Kimmey, 77, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born December 9, 1943, in Paulding County, the daughter of Melvin Shaner and Edna (Pate) Banks, who both preceded her in death. On September 28, 1963, she married David Kimmey, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include a daughter, Michelle (Eric) Gunter of Van Wert; a son, Doug Kimmey of New York City; a sister, Ruth Morningstar of Uniopolis; a beloved aunt, Lillian Hall of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Gracie, Garett, and Griffin Gunter, Andrew Kimmey, and Zachary Kimmey; and many treasured nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was proceeded in death by a son, Michael Kimmey;, a brother, Harold Shaner; and her precious Lexi dog.

Jan graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1962. After high school, she attended Northwestern Business College and went on to work at Central Insurance Company until she decided to stay at home to raise her children. She was employed part-time in the Marsh Supermarket bakery, where she began her passion for decorating cakes. After her youngest child started school, Jan obtained her CDL license and was employed by Lincolnview Local Schools as a school bus driver, from which she retired after 27 years. Jan loved her bus kids very much. She also worked in the high school cafeteria at Lincolnview. Jan spent several summers working for the YWCA of Van Wert County as a cook for the summer food program. Feeding children was her passion.

Jan attended Zion Christian Union Church for over 46 years. During this time, she served as a high school Sunday school teacher, served the Vacation Bible School ministry, and was actively involved in women’s bible study. Jan’s church family helped to create some of the best memories of her life. Her strong Christian faith led her to be a servant leader in the community always jumping in to help others in need.

Jan’s hobbies include baking, cooking, painting, watching football, and attending her grandkids’ events. She was well known for her graduation, birthday, and wedding cakes. Jan took care of others by baking for them. Her grandkids were her true joy and she spoiled them with endless trips to Walmart, sweets for every meal, and loved them like only a grandma could.

Jan is rejoicing in Heaven as she has finally been made whole again.

Jan’s funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 19, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Jody Harr officiating. A private family committal service will take place in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Jan’s family requests everyone who attends her visitation and service wear facial coverings to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. They thank you in advance for your willingness to help protect those that are at high risk.

Preferred memorials: YWCA of Van Wert County to support its mission or the Van Wert County Council on Aging-Alzheimer’s Dementia Support Group

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.