Leila M. McLaughlin, 93, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

Leila M. McLaughlin

She was born July 2, 1928, in Mercer County, the daughter of Edward and Myrtle (Brough) Wiseman, who both preceded her in death. On November 17, 1951, she married the love of her life, Raymond McLaughlin, who also preceded her in death. Together, they shared years of memories.

Leila worked for several years at the Borden’s Cheese plant in Van Wert. As a homemaker, she tended to her garden and grew peonies. An avid sewer and quilter, she was a member of the Lady Board of Managers, better known as the “sewing ladies,” at Van Wert County Hospital. She loved to watch the plays at Bear Creek Farms, as well as Van Wert Civic Theatre. Leila would often read her bible and was a member of Good Shepherd Church.

Surviving are her daughters, Deborah (Michael) Long of Middle Point and Cathy (Ricky) Jewell of Haviland; two sons, Stephen (Karen) Redman of North Manchester, Indiana, and Dan (Karen) McLaughlin of Payne; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Ralph Wiseman, Ruth Fisher, and Alice Weitz.

Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, September 20, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Stuart Wyatt officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 10 a.m.-noon Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.