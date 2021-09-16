Linda K. (Grant) Wilcox

Linda K. (Grant) Wilcox passed away at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at her home in Blacklick, under hospice care for the past 10 days. She suffered from multiple sclerosis (MS) for 20 years and was more recently diagnosed with colon cancer that had spread to other organs.

She was born May 4, 1950, in Lima, to Walter and Marilyn (Lauby) Grant, who both preceded her in death. On August 7, 1971, she married William “Bill” Wilcox, who survives in Blacklick.

She is survived by two daughters and a son, Jennifer (Randy) Snyder of Westerville, Heather (Kelly) Jones of Waxhaw, North Carolina, and Jason (Jen) Wilcox of Columbus. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Katie and Andy Jones of Waxhaw, Dylan and Jacob Snyder of Westerville, and Jaren Wilcox of Columbus.

She also was preceded in death by her brother Larry of Dallas, Georgia.

After attending school in Bluffton, she worked as an aide at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay. She also baked and decorated cakes, babysat for several families, and was known as the “uniform lady” for many years, handling the alterations and care of Lincolnview band uniforms.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Lima Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, September 16, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Mount Carmel Hospice Program.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.