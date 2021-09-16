VW’s Harvest Moon Festival returning after 2020 hiatus

Van Wert’s Harvest Moon Festival has been a popular downtown event for several years. VW independent file photo

Independent staff and submitted information

Historical Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price announces some of the activities for the Harvest Moon Festival to be held in downtown Van Wert on Saturday, September 25, from 3-11 p.m.

Food, fun, and entertainment will be the mainstays of the event, which is back after a COVID-19 hiatus in 2020.

In addition to Main Street Van Wert, hosts for this year’s event also include the Van Wert Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce.

Food will be a highlight for this year’s festival, with several food trucks providing a variety of cuisine choices for hungry festival-goers. Food trucks will include the Fat Pig Smokehouse, Linda’s Cocina, the Pull-Up Grill, Sue-Terre’s Food Affair, CJ’s Shaved Ice, the Flying Burrito, and Deli on Main.

Adult beverages will be served at a beer tent downtown from 3-11 p.m.

For those looking for bargains and a variety of interesting items, there will be 15-20 market vendors in the downtown area for those who want to “shop ‘til they drop.”

A Kid Zone area will feature games and activities, including axe throwing, and three bounces. From 3-7 p.m. that day.

Along with the beer tent, the event will also feature musical entertainment from the Hubie Ashcraft Band from 7-11 p.m. that day.

There are a number of sponsors for the downtown event. Those include Cooper Farms, Avangrid, Braun Ambulances, Statewide Ford-Lincoln, Kitchens Inc., Tenneco, Store N Haul, Citizens National Bank, Leland Smith Insurance, Rick Sealscott CPA, NOW Beverage Company, Edward Jones-Eric Hurless, First Financial Bank, First Bank of Berne, Wallace Plumbing, First Federal of Van Wert, Central Insurance, CSL Contracting, Bee Gee Realty, Lee’s Ace Hardware, Midwest Sportswear, Rent-A-Center, and National Door & Trim.

“Without our sponsors, an event like this would just not be possible,” Price said in thanking those who stepped up to support the festival.