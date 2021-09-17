Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 5

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of area Week No. 5 football games from the Western Buckeye League, Northwest Conference, Green Meadows Conference and Midwest Athletic Conference

WBL

St. Marys Memorial 21 Van Wert 14

Defiance 47 Kenton 14

Elida 42 Celina 21

Ottawa-Glandorf 35 Bath 0

Wapakoneta 21 Shawnee 7

NWC

Crestview 31 Delphos Jefferson 28

Bluffton 34 Ada 14

Columbus Grove 34 Allen East 7

Leipsic 34 Spencerville 21

GMC

Antwerp 27 Fairview 8

Ayersville 48 Hicksville 6

Edgerton 57 Paulding 30

Tinora 35 Wayne Trace 0

MAC

Coldwater 21 Delphos St. John’s 14

Marion Local 56 Minster 14

New Bremen 48 Anna 13

St. Henry 35 Parkway 0

Versailles 35 Fort Recovery 12

TRAC

Lima Sr. 28 Clay 13