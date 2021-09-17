Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 5
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of area Week No. 5 football games from the Western Buckeye League, Northwest Conference, Green Meadows Conference and Midwest Athletic Conference
WBL
St. Marys Memorial 21 Van Wert 14
Defiance 47 Kenton 14
Elida 42 Celina 21
Ottawa-Glandorf 35 Bath 0
Wapakoneta 21 Shawnee 7
NWC
Crestview 31 Delphos Jefferson 28
Bluffton 34 Ada 14
Columbus Grove 34 Allen East 7
Leipsic 34 Spencerville 21
GMC
Antwerp 27 Fairview 8
Ayersville 48 Hicksville 6
Edgerton 57 Paulding 30
Tinora 35 Wayne Trace 0
MAC
Coldwater 21 Delphos St. John’s 14
Marion Local 56 Minster 14
New Bremen 48 Anna 13
St. Henry 35 Parkway 0
Versailles 35 Fort Recovery 12
TRAC
Lima Sr. 28 Clay 13
