Volleyball, soccer, tennis, golf recap

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Spencerville 1

SPENCERVILLE — Crestview improved to 5-4 (1-1 NWC) with a 25-9, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21 win over Spencerville on Thursday.

Cali Gregory finished with 30 assists and eight aces for the Lady Knights, while Myia Etzler had 17 kills, followed by Laci McCoy and Adelyn Figley with eight and six respectively. McCoy also had four aces and Ellie Kline and Nevaeh Ross combined with 20 digs.

Crestview will host Kalida on Saturday.

St. Marys Memorial 3 Van Wert 0

St. Marys Memorial was too much for Van Wert on Thursday as the Lady Riders posted a 25-15, 25-12, 25-12 win.

Maria Bagley had a team-high 14 digs, Finley Foster had nine assists and Jordanne Blythe and Mariana Ickes each had three kills for Van Wert (3-7, 0-4 WBL).

The Lady Cougars will play at Wayne Trace on Monday.

Soccer

Van Wert 2 Ada 2 (boys)

ADA — Paul Estrada scored both of Van Wert’s goals on free kicks and the Cougars forged a 2-2 tie against Ada on Thursday.

Van Wert (0-5-1) will play at St. Marys Memorial on Monday.

Crestview 6 Fort Jennings 4 (girls)

CONVOY — Katelyn Castle scored a pair of goals and added a pair of assists and Crestview outscored Fort Jennings 6-4 on Thursday.

Addison Williman also had two goals and one assist, while Addyson Dowler and Haley Owsley each scored a goal. Adessa Alverez had an assist and Emily Karcher recorded a dozen saves in the win.

Crestview (5-2) will return to action Monday at Spencerville.

St. Marys Memorial 7 Van Wert 0

Van Wert was shut out by St. Marys Memorial 7-0 on Thursday.

The Lady Cougars will play at Ottoville on Saturday.

Tennis

Van Wert 5 Kenton 0

KENTON — The long trip to Kenton proved to be successful for Van Wert as the Lady Cougars posted a 5-0 sweep on Thursday.

At first singles, Grace Lott defeated Grace Collins 6-0, 3-6, 6-1, while Natalie Benner won at second singles 6-2, 6-3 over Emma Mulligan. Mandy Burenga topped Katie Sturgeon 6-3, 6-0.

The first doubles team of Piper Pierce and Livvi Quillen defeated Angel Chen and Sam Lowe 6-3, 6-0 and the second doubles team of Ashlyn Jennings and Zoe Coleman posted a 6-4, 6-1 win over Lilly Carmean and Lydia Lambert.

Van Wert finished the Western Buckeye League portion of the schedule 5-4 and will host Ayersville on Monday.

Golf

Allen East 154 Lincolnview 166 Bluffton 167

At Hickory Sticks, Lincolnview split their NWC match, losing to Allen East and edging Bluffton by a single stroke, 154-166-167.

Avery Slusher and Dane Ebel each shot a 41 for the Lancers, followed by Evan Miller and Grant Glossett, who each fired a 42. Landon Price carded a 45 and Aiden Hardesty had a 46.

Allen East 154 Bluffton 167 Crestview 194

Also at Hickory Sticks, the Knights fell to Allen East and Bluffton.

Will Sharpe led the Knights with a 42, followed by Evan Scarlett (46), Trey Skelton (51) and Brady Petrie (56). Ethan Best shot a 56 and Dru Gray finished with a 58.