Close of Ohio voter registration upcoming

The Van Wert County Board of Elections announces the close of voter registration for the November 2 General Election is Monday, October 4.

The Board office at 1362 E. Ervin Road will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. the final day of voter registration for last-minute voter registration. Those not currently registered in Van Wert County, or who have moved since the May primary-special election and have not changed their address with the Board of Elections, should stop by one of the following locations and update their registration:

Van Wert License Bureau, Brumback Library and Delphos Public Library, the Department of Job and Family Services, WIC (Women’s, Infant’s, Children’s) agency, the county treasurer and auditor’s offices in the Courthouse, and the Board of Elections.

People may also register to vote, or update their voter registration, online at https://olvr.ohiosos.gov/. For more information on voter registration, call the Board of Elections at 419.238.4192.