Saturday, Sep. 18, 2021

L’view Class of ’71 celebrates 50th reunion

Independent staff and submitted information

The Lincolnview High School Class of 1971 recently gathered at Willow Bend Country Club to celebrate its 50-year reunion.  

Prior to the dinner, interested classmates were given a tour of the Lincolnview campus by Superintendent Jeff Snyder, who was thanked by class members for providing the interesting and enjoyable tour. 

Following dinner provided by the country club and a short business meeting, classmates spent the rest of the evening socializing, sharing stories and laughs, and just reminiscing about the good old days.  

Class members who attended include (front row, from the left) Carol (Harter) Lininger, Kathy (Germann) Schaadt, Debbie (Long) Jessee, Brenda (Perry) Berres, Joyce (Mihm) Buettner, Karen (Cole) Leinenkugel, Glenna (Dunlap) Saum; (middle row) Bernie Schaadt, Mike Wolfcale, Kathy (Dolby) Rahrig, Mary Jo (Richards) Miller, Jill (Kiehl) Graves, Suzi (Dunlap) Bagley, Joan (Schneider) Germann, Maggie (Evans) Snyder, Kathy Foust, Susan (Profit) Hinchcliff, Nancy (Ringwald) Hoose; Larry Lloyd, Jay Swygart, Steve DuVall, Mike McGinnis, Bill Poe, Roy Cooper, Jim Snyder, Stan Hitchcock, Rick Thatcher, Jerry Hessel, Bill Evans, Dave Evans, Dana Ries, Charlie Wilkin, Doug Snyder, and Bill Sanderson. 

