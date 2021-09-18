L’view Class of ’71 celebrates 50th reunion

Independent staff and submitted information

The Lincolnview High School Class of 1971 recently gathered at Willow Bend Country Club to celebrate its 50-year reunion.

Prior to the dinner, interested classmates were given a tour of the Lincolnview campus by Superintendent Jeff Snyder, who was thanked by class members for providing the interesting and enjoyable tour.

Following dinner provided by the country club and a short business meeting, classmates spent the rest of the evening socializing, sharing stories and laughs, and just reminiscing about the good old days.