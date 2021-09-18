More than half of Ohio K-12 students must wear masks

Independent staff and submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Friday announced that nearly 58 percent of Ohio’s public K-12 students are required by their local school to wear masks in schools. On September 1, only 35 percent of Ohio students were required to wear a mask.

“I am pleased to see more school superintendents and school boards make the right decision and require masks to protect students and teachers from COVID-19 spread,” said Governor DeWine. “We share a common goal of ensuring kids are in school, in person, five days a week.

“While vaccinations remain the best protection against severe COVID-19 cases, masking will help protect those that can’t yet receive the vaccine and adds another layer of protection for those that have,” the governor added.

The school mask policies are working to limit the spread. In Ohio school districts where masks are optional, case rates are higher than in districts that require some masking, and state officials see better week-to-week trends in schools where everyone wears a mask.

Most importantly, there have been fewer quarantines in schools where everyone wears a mask, helping us towards meeting the goal of keeping Ohio children in the classroom.