ODOT lists highway projects still ongoing

Independent staff and submitted information

LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County this week, according to District 1 of the Ohio Department of Transportation. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 30, between Middle Point Wetzel Road in Van Wert County and Lincoln Highway in Allen County, will have lane restrictions for a resurfacing project. The traffic pattern is expected to change during week of September 20. Traffic will be switched from passing (left) lane to driving (right) lane.

Market Street, between Central Avenue and Crawford Street in the city of Van Wert, is open following a project to replace the bridge over Town Creek. Short temporary closures may be needed for finish work. Visit the project page.

Districtwide work

All overpasses and underpasses along Interstate 75 and U.S. 30 will have temporary lane restrictions to replace guardrails. Traffic will be maintained at all times with automated flagging devices.

All four-lane routes — Interstate 75, U.S. 23, U.S. 24, U.S. 30, State Route 15 — will have temporary lane or shoulder closures for highway lighting upgrades. High-pressure sodium fixtures (HPS) will be replaced with light-emitting diode (LED) luminaires. Lighting will be added at 12 locations where drivers make key decisions. Nonessential lighting will be removed. Temporary lane or shoulder restrictions may occur. Visit the project webpagefor more information.