2021 Day of Caring Food Drive ends soon

Independent staff and submitted information

This year’s Day of Caring Food Drive is this Friday, September 24, and will be held at Vantage Career Center. Many local schools have already started taking food donations for this event, so parents should check with their students to see if their class is competing to bring in the most donations.

The public will also be able to donate anytime from now until Friday, September 24, when the barrels are picked up and sorted. Donations of non-perishable food items, such as canned meat, peanut butter, and mac and cheese, can be placed in collection barrels at either First Bank of Berne, First Financial Bank (South Shannon Street), Flagstar Bank, Citizens National Bank, or the United Way Office (136 E. Main St.).

Members of the Van Wert Sheriff’s Office and Vantage Career Center Criminal Justice students were among the volunteers for last Saturday’s “Stuff the Truck” event held at the Van Wert Walmart store. United Way photo

On Saturday, September 25, there will be a Mobile Food Pantry distribution at Trinity Friends Church from 9-11 a.m. Food will be provided by West Ohio Food Bank and distributed by volunteers from Danfoss (formerly Eaton). Recipients will be asked to show a valid photo ID.

Held this past weekend was a “Stuff the Truck” event at Walmart. A total of 2,400 food items and $1,882 was collected with help from many volunteers, including Vantage Career Center Criminal Justice students, the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), the Van Wert Fire Department, the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Van Wert Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert Rotary Club members, United Way Board members, and more.

A number of sponsors helped pay the cost of t-shirts for this year’s Day of Caring event. They include the following:

Alexander & Bebout, Braun Ambulances, Central Insurance Companies, Citizens National Bank, Danfoss, Elmco Engineering, First Bank of Berne, First Federal Savings & Loan, Foster Family Chiropractic, Greve Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Kitchens Inc., Laudick’s Jewelry/Mike and Annette Lichtle, Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service, Lifestyle Furniture, Marsh Foundation, National Door & Trim, Paulding Wind Farm II LLC, Red Oak Realty/Amber Davis, Shultz Huber & Associates, Statewide Ford Lincoln, Tenneco, Tisha Fast’s State Farm Insurance Agency, The Well Nutrition, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, Van Wert Manor, Vancrest Health Care Center, and Westwood Behavioral Health Center.