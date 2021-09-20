Crestview Board hears from youth Fitness Club members

Crestview Elementary Principal Jessica Schuette and Fitness Club members Emily Heth, Evan Heckler, Kinsley Schuette, and Mikeal Linton make a presentation during Monday’s Board of Education meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — Some young fitness buffs paid a visit to the Crestview Local Board of Education meeting Monday night.

Fourth-graders Mikeal Linton and Kinsley Schuette and fifth graders Emily Heth and Evan Heckler, along with Elementary Principal Jessica Schuette, explained to board members what the elementary Fitness Club is all about.

“We do one lap around the playground and then we do stretches and exercises, which would be pushups and mountain climbers,” Heckler said. “The workout would be the daily challenge, but you don’t have to participate in it; but if you do, you get your name on a post that goes on a wall in the hallway.”

The younger Schuette told the board about various daily challenges, while Linton told the board that prizes can be won and Heth talked about awards given out for various achievements.

“If you run one mile you get a certificate, if you run 3.1 miles, or 5K, you get a ribbon,” Heth said. “If you run 6.2 miles, or 10K, you get a shoe pin, if you run 9.3 you get neon shoelaces, if you run 13.1 miles, a half-marathon, you get a medal and if you run 26.2 miles or a marathon you get a t-shirt.

Schuette said the Fitness Club will continue through the end of the month and may resume in the spring.

During her report to the board, Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf said the district will soon communicate with district residents via mail about the upcoming five-year, 2-mill renewal levy for permanent improvements and she provided a student enrollment update, including 254 students at the high school. She also said the district is plus-51 in terms of open enrollment numbers.

Mollenkopf updated board members on local report card data, noting she’s pleased the district is above state averages in most areas.

“I do think there are a couple of areas we need to hone in on and look at and examine and I’ll do that with the building principals,” Mollenkopf said.

The board heard from Tully Township Trustee Rick Mollenkopf about a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) agreement with the district for a hog farm operation on Payne Road. Between 4,000 and 5,000 hogs will be raised at the farm, and Mollenkopf noted the district and Vantage Career Center will still get tax money from the operation. A resolution regarding the agreement will be on the October agenda.

Zoe Longstreth was hired as a part-time custodian and Spencer Rolsten was approved as a volunteer high school basketball coach for the upcoming season.

Approval was given for the early graduation of two students: Gracie Morgan and Liberty Temple.

Board members approved a list of teachers and administrators and a compensation plan for members of the district design team and an after-school tutoring program for elementary and middle school students and compensation for instructors.

Compensation and supplemental agreements were approved for Aurora Solar LLC, along with an Ad-Hoc agreement for the catastrophic leave bank program.

The board also approved an FFA overnight field trip to the National FFA Convention in Lexington, Kentucky and Indianapolis, Indiana October 26-29, plus an overnight trip for sixth grades to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton on May 18, 2022.

Board members met in executive session to discuss the employment and/or compensation of public employees but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, October 18, in the multipurpose room.