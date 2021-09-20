The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Sep. 21, 2021

Elks Lodge sets Fish, Tenderloin Dinner

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, announces it will be holding its annual “All-U-Can Eat” Fish and Tenderloin Dinner from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, October 2, or until gone,  at its Lodge, 1197 Elks Drive in Van Wert.

Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children ages 5 to 8 years old, while  all kids under age 4 eat free. This event is open to the public and all are welcome.

