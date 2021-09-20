Elks Lodge sets Fish, Tenderloin Dinner

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, announces it will be holding its annual “All-U-Can Eat” Fish and Tenderloin Dinner from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, October 2, or until gone, at its Lodge, 1197 Elks Drive in Van Wert.

Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children ages 5 to 8 years old, while all kids under age 4 eat free. This event is open to the public and all are welcome.