Jane Eachus

Jane Eachus, 89, of Van Wert, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021.

Jane Eachus

She was born May 18, 1932, in Ironton, to Earle and Ada Norris, who both preceded her in death. On December 19, 1954, she married Joseph Eachus, and they were married for more than 62 years before he passed away May 12, 2017.

Immediately after their marriage, they lived for a year in Erlangen, Germany, where Joseph was stationed in the U.S. Army. They eventually resided in Van Wert for more than 50 years.

They had two daughters, Linda (Robert) Pelton of Hicksville and Sally (Jack) Jeffery of Lima; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Jane graduated from Ironton (Ohio) High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and a master’s degree from St. Francis College (now university) in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Jane had a passion for children and for small animals. She devoted her career to educating students and was a fifth-grade teacher in Columbus and at Horace Mann, Pleasant, and Anthony Wayne schools in Van Wert.

Her commitment to helping youngsters realize their potential extended beyond the formal classroom and led Jane to become involved with Girl Scouts of America, of which she was a former member. She was active as a camp counselor; Brownie, Junior, and Cadette leader; chairman of Appleseed Ridge Council; and neighborhood publicity chairman.

Jane also nurtured a number of cats, including several pets as well as area stray animals who depended on her generosity, and she went out of her way to make their lives better.

She was a member of Van Wert Retired Teachers, the American Association of University Women, YWCA, Priscilla Circle of Presbyterian Church, Kappa Phi national Christian sisterhood and Kappa Delta Pi national honorary for education.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Van Wert.

No services have been scheduled at this time.

In keeping with Jane’s commitment to community children and their education, suggested memorials should be made to the Kid’s World section of the Brumback Library, 215 W. Main St., Van Wert, OH 45891