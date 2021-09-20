Jerry W. Thatcher

Jerry W. Thatcher, 80, of Convoy, passed away at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021, at his residence.

He was born December 31, 1940, in Van Wert, to Vincent and Gertrude Thatcher, who both preceded him in death.

A 1960 graduate of Van Wert High School, Jerry went on to marry the love of his life, the former Joyce Matthews, on April 21, 1962. Together, they shared years of memories. Jerry retired from BF Goodrich after 33 years and was a longtime member of Sugar Ridge Church of God.

As a car enthusiast, Jerry was a member of The R.E. Olds Chapter of the Oldsmobile Club of America in Lansing, Michigan, and the Pontiac-Oakland Club International. He enjoyed attending swap meets and entering car shows, where he won numerous awards. Jerry restored his own classic cars and was a proud owner of a 1972 Oldsmobile 442, a 1962 Ford Galaxie Sunliner, and a 1997 Oldsmobile Delta 88 Indy 500 Pace Car.

Jerry also loved animals and critters of all kinds and always made sure to feed them. He was especially fond of cats, including his gray cat, Baby.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Joyce Thatcher of Convoy; a son, Steve (Vickie) Thatcher of Decatur, Indiana; one daughter, Michele (Tim) Miller of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a brother, Barry Thatcher of Van Wert; and four grandchildren, Jonathan “Cole” Thatcher and Lucas Thatcher of Decatur; Abby (Andrew) Francis of North Carolina, and Joel Miller of Fort Wayne.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Prine.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Bud Walls officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from noon-2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jerry`s memory may be sent to CHP Home Care & Hospice or to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.