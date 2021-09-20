Lincolnview, Parkway ranked in poll

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview is ranked No. 13 along with Berlin Center Western Reserve in the first Division IV Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll of the season, released on Monday morning.

The Lancers (8-2, 2-0 NWC) are tied for No. 13 with Berlin Center Western Reserve.

Fellow Northwest Conference member Leipsic is ranked No. 6 in the OHSVCA poll. Lincolnview defeated the Vikings in five sets last Thursday.

Western Buckeye League member Ottawa-Glandorf is ranked No. 1 in Division III. The Titans will host Van Wert on Thursday.

Seven Midwest Athletic Conference teams are ranked in the initial poll. In Division III, Coldwater is No. 2, Versailles is tied for No. 12 and Parkway is tied for No. 19. In Division IV, New Bremen is No. 1, New Knoxville is No. 4, St. Henry is No. 5 and Fort Recovery is tied for 18th.

You can see the full OHSVCA Week No. 1 poll for all four divisions at https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1aQKYMmZYz0qnvcUXzSY6CDjzaPrJkMQYDZPcMi1VRr0/edit#gid=0.