On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Here are this week’s 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM high school and college football broadcast schedules. All games will air live and all games are subject to change due to COVID-19.
WKSD
Friday – Wayne Trace at Antwerp, 6:20 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff
Saturday – Akron at Ohio State, 6 p.m. pregame, 7:30 p.m. kickoff
WERT
Friday – Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff
Saturday – Toledo at Ball St., 12:30 p.m. pregame, 2 p.m. kickoff
