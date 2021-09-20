VW independent weekend recap
Van Wert independent sports
Soccer (girls)
Ottoville 8 Van Wert 0
OTTOVILLE — The Big Green shut out Van Wert 8-0 in non-conference girls’ soccer action on Saturday.
The Lady Cougars (0-8) will return to action Tuesday at Ottawa-Glandorf.
Volleyball
Crestview 3 Kalida 0
CONVOY — Crestview topped visiting Kalida in straight sets, winning 25-19, 25-19, 25-15 on Saturday.
The victory improved Crestview’s overall record to 6-4.
Myia Etzler and Laci McCoy led the way with 14 and 11 kills, while Ellie Kline tallied 13 digs. Cali Gregory had 29 assists and was 20-of-22 from the service line with five aces. Nevaeh Ross was 12-of-12 serving with a pair of aces.
The Lady Knights will host Columbus Grove on Tuesday.
Shawnee 3 Lincolnview 1
Shawnee defeated Lincolnview 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22 on Saturday.
The Lancers will host Parkway today.
Golf
Cougars at Jordan Moeller Invitational
CELINA — Van Wert finished 11th out of 18 teams at the Jordan Moeller Invitational at Celina Elks on Saturday.
The Cougars finished with a team score of 360, but individual scores were not available.
