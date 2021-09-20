VW independent weekend recap

Van Wert independent sports

Soccer (girls)

Ottoville 8 Van Wert 0

OTTOVILLE — The Big Green shut out Van Wert 8-0 in non-conference girls’ soccer action on Saturday.

The Lady Cougars (0-8) will return to action Tuesday at Ottawa-Glandorf.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Kalida 0

CONVOY — Crestview topped visiting Kalida in straight sets, winning 25-19, 25-19, 25-15 on Saturday.

The victory improved Crestview’s overall record to 6-4.

Myia Etzler and Laci McCoy led the way with 14 and 11 kills, while Ellie Kline tallied 13 digs. Cali Gregory had 29 assists and was 20-of-22 from the service line with five aces. Nevaeh Ross was 12-of-12 serving with a pair of aces.

The Lady Knights will host Columbus Grove on Tuesday.

Shawnee 3 Lincolnview 1

Shawnee defeated Lincolnview 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22 on Saturday.

The Lancers will host Parkway today.

Golf

Cougars at Jordan Moeller Invitational

CELINA — Van Wert finished 11th out of 18 teams at the Jordan Moeller Invitational at Celina Elks on Saturday.

The Cougars finished with a team score of 360, but individual scores were not available.