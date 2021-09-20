The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, Sep. 20, 2021

VWCO cross country teams in action

Van Wert independent sports

All of Van Wert County’s cross country teams were in action Saturday, a week ahead of the Van Wert Health Invitational. Below are the various results.

Lancers boys finish first, girls second at W-G Invite

WAYNESFIELD — Lincolnview’s Jackson Robinson enjoyed a first place finish and the Lancers won the boys’ Waynesfield-Goshen Night Meet on Saturday.

Robinson, who finished with a time of 17:19, led a pack of six Lancers who finished in the top 12. Daegan Hatfield finished third (17:43), followed by Baldauf Conner (sixth, 18:24), Kreston Tow (ninth, 18:39), Evan Johns (11th, 18:47) and Brandon Renner (12th, 18:49).

The Lancers finished with 30 team points, followed by Wapakoneta (54), Elgin (85), Fairbanks (88) and Waynesfield-Goshen (106).

On the girls’ side, Lincolnview finished second out of three teams, with Julia Stetler recording a fourth place finish and a time of 21:51.

Olivia Snyder and Kendall Coil finished No. 9-10 with respective times of 23:22 and 23:28. Lindsay Hatcher finished 12th (23:31.70) and Emma Hatcher rounded out the scoring with a 17th place finish and a time of 25:56.

Wapakoneta won the team title with 36 points, followed by Lincolnview (38) and Waynesfield-Goshen (49).

Cougars second, fourth at O-G Invite

OTTAWA — Van Wert finished second behind Holgate in the Blue Division of the Ottawa-Glandorf Blue/Gold Invitational on Saturday.

The Tigers won the team title with 62 points while the Cougars finished with 75 and Ottawa-Glandorf was third (103) out of 15 teams.

Drew Laudick led Van Wert with a 13th place finish (18:04.07), followed by John Kramer (15th, 18:20.71), Gage Wannemacher (16th, 18:20.97), Gate Springer (18th, 18:25.23) and Hunter Sherer (20th, 28:25.75).

Kyra Welch led the Lady Cougars with a fifth place finish (21:24.71), followed by Tyra McClain (ninth, 21:48.25), Alyssa Knittle (25th, 23:28.95), Sarah Verville (47th, 25:13.64) and Emma Dolan (51st, 25:41.08).

Crestview at Galion Cross Country Festival

GALION — Crestview finished 12th out of 20 teams at the Galion Cross County Festival on Saturday.

Hayden Tomlinson was the top finisher for the Knights (36th, 19:05.7) with teammate Isaiah Watts not far behind at 38th with a time of 19:08. Logan Foudy was 59th (19:55), Gavin Grubb 94th (21:51), Nolan Walls 95th (21:58), and Aiden Ankney 107th (22:55).

The Lady Knights placed 12th out of 13 teams, with Lauren Walls leading the pack with a 19th place finish (22:24.9). Baylee Miller was 70th at 26:41, Megan Mosier 80th (27:25), Kate Sawmiller 85th (27:54) and Alexis Flagg 97th 31:22.  

Lincolnview, Van Wert and Crestview will compete at the Van Wert Health Invitational on Saturday.

