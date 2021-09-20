VWCO cross country teams in action

Van Wert independent sports

All of Van Wert County’s cross country teams were in action Saturday, a week ahead of the Van Wert Health Invitational. Below are the various results.

Lancers boys finish first, girls second at W-G Invite

WAYNESFIELD — Lincolnview’s Jackson Robinson enjoyed a first place finish and the Lancers won the boys’ Waynesfield-Goshen Night Meet on Saturday.

Robinson, who finished with a time of 17:19, led a pack of six Lancers who finished in the top 12. Daegan Hatfield finished third (17:43), followed by Baldauf Conner (sixth, 18:24), Kreston Tow (ninth, 18:39), Evan Johns (11th, 18:47) and Brandon Renner (12th, 18:49).

The Lancers finished with 30 team points, followed by Wapakoneta (54), Elgin (85), Fairbanks (88) and Waynesfield-Goshen (106).

On the girls’ side, Lincolnview finished second out of three teams, with Julia Stetler recording a fourth place finish and a time of 21:51.

Olivia Snyder and Kendall Coil finished No. 9-10 with respective times of 23:22 and 23:28. Lindsay Hatcher finished 12th (23:31.70) and Emma Hatcher rounded out the scoring with a 17th place finish and a time of 25:56.

Wapakoneta won the team title with 36 points, followed by Lincolnview (38) and Waynesfield-Goshen (49).

Cougars second, fourth at O-G Invite

OTTAWA — Van Wert finished second behind Holgate in the Blue Division of the Ottawa-Glandorf Blue/Gold Invitational on Saturday.

The Tigers won the team title with 62 points while the Cougars finished with 75 and Ottawa-Glandorf was third (103) out of 15 teams.

Drew Laudick led Van Wert with a 13th place finish (18:04.07), followed by John Kramer (15th, 18:20.71), Gage Wannemacher (16th, 18:20.97), Gate Springer (18th, 18:25.23) and Hunter Sherer (20th, 28:25.75).

Kyra Welch led the Lady Cougars with a fifth place finish (21:24.71), followed by Tyra McClain (ninth, 21:48.25), Alyssa Knittle (25th, 23:28.95), Sarah Verville (47th, 25:13.64) and Emma Dolan (51st, 25:41.08).

Crestview at Galion Cross Country Festival

GALION — Crestview finished 12th out of 20 teams at the Galion Cross County Festival on Saturday.

Hayden Tomlinson was the top finisher for the Knights (36th, 19:05.7) with teammate Isaiah Watts not far behind at 38th with a time of 19:08. Logan Foudy was 59th (19:55), Gavin Grubb 94th (21:51), Nolan Walls 95th (21:58), and Aiden Ankney 107th (22:55).

The Lady Knights placed 12th out of 13 teams, with Lauren Walls leading the pack with a 19th place finish (22:24.9). Baylee Miller was 70th at 26:41, Megan Mosier 80th (27:25), Kate Sawmiller 85th (27:54) and Alexis Flagg 97th 31:22.

Lincolnview, Van Wert and Crestview will compete at the Van Wert Health Invitational on Saturday.