Anita Zuber, 45, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Van Wert Manor after battling metastatic melanoma.

She was born January 8, 1976, in Paulding County, the daughter of Kenneth and Wanda (Carr) Zuber, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include a brother, Charles (Dawn) Zuber of Oviedo, Florida; one sister, Eileen Manken of Van Wert; two nephews Michael Zuber and Steven Zuber (Oviedo, Florida); two nieces, Ella (Jeremy) Stoller (Van Wert) and Kayla (Daniel) Stiles (Palatine, Illinois); six great-nieces and nephews, Branden Zuber, Nathan and Whitney Stiles, and Anna, Evan, and Braden Stoller; and many beloved friends who were like family.

Anita graduated from Hicksville High School in 1994 and graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1998 with a bachelor’s degree in education (she earned her master’s degree in education from BGSU in 2001). She taught fourth grade in Urbana for one year before accepting a job in Van Wert City Schools. Over her 22 years at Lincoln Junior High and Van Wert Middle School, Anita taught seventh and eighth grade English language arts, science, and social studies. Anita was the chairperson who organized the annual VWCS Scholarship Supper for many years, and being able to support future teachers was one of her passions. Another of her most cherished activities was coaching the Van Wert Middle and High School Quiz Bowl teams. Her high school team earned a trip to NAQT Nationals in Chicago in 2016. Anita often had student teachers in her classroom and invested countless hours mentoring new teachers. She was a leader at VWCS, participating on both the Building Leadership Team for the Middle School and the District Leadership Team. Her positive attitude and desire to make VWCS strong will be truly missed by administration, staff, and students.

Anita was a committed follower of Jesus and part of a church community throughout her lifetime: Grace United Methodist Church in Hicksville while growing up and First United Methodist Church in Van Wert since 1999. Throughout the years, she served the church in innumerable ways: as a summer church camp counselor (Kirkmont Camp); regular involvement at the UMC Conference at Lakeside; church youth group, Sunday school classes, and VBS. Music was also an important part of Anita’s life, and she served in the handbell ensemble, senior choir, and praise band. Coming alongside others in service and love was something Anita did throughout her entire life.

Anita was such an intelligent woman, a caring and true friend, generous to everyone, and so much fun. Some of her favorite things included: trivia nights (where she was such an asset to the team!); having the best Christmas decorations out of our whole family (a tradition she definitely inherited from her dad); bringing the fun to family events by organizing all kinds of games; enjoying Broadway musicals; reading and learning new things (she was working on a second master’s degree right before her diagnosis); traveling and having adventures with dear friends; and caring for her sweet cats, Abby and Ollie.

Anita’s funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 26, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Chris Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation/calling hours will be from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, September 25, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Anita’s family asks that every person who attends her visitation and funeral service wear face masks to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. They thank you in advance for your willingness to help protect those that are at high risk.

Preferred memorial: Van Wert County Humane Society

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.