CHP Beacon of Hope fundraiser scheduled

Independent staff and submitted information

CHP Home Care & Hospice will host its “Beacon of Hope” dinner/auction at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 7, at the renovated Junior Fair Building on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

The event features a meal, a silent auction, and a live auction hosted by auctioneer-emcee Bob Gamble. Local businesses are featured at the event with the dinner catered by Streetlight Catering, and a cash bar provided by Second Crossing Brew Company of Rockford.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company and Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy will be honored as “Friends of Hospice” for their continued support of the CHP Hospice program and its events.

Dinner tickets are $20 each and available now at CHP, 1159 Westwood Drive in Van Wert, or by calling 419.238.9223.

According to Kim Mason, volunteer and events coordinator, hosting the event at the Junior Fair Building allows for additional seating and added space for safe distancing. Mason says precautions against the spread of Covid-19 are planned and masks will be encouraged, but not required.

The families of the late Pete Clemens and Jane Mason are representing all CHP Hospice patients and families by presenting Beacon of Hope lighthouses.

Clemens was married to Bonnie (Elston) and had six children, 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. He supported Blue Creek and Wayne Trace school sports and touched the lives of many athletes.

Clemens was served by CHP Hospice as a resident of Van Wert Manor.

Jane Mason was a longtime member of the Zion Christian Union Church, where her husband once served as pastor. Mason faithfully supported the Van Wert County Fair and was an active antiques collector who loved attending auctions.

Mason was served in her home by CHP Home Care & Hospice.

“The Beacon of Hope is a very important event for CHP,” Mason said. “The purpose is not only to raise funds for local hospice care, but also to raise awareness about the many services CHP offers here in Van Wert County.”

Mason says that, even though hospice is a heavy topic, the Beacon of Hope event is entertaining, enjoyable, and educational.

Mason is also the music minister for CHP Hospice.

“You may not initially think of hospice as a ministry, but it really is,” she said. “The end-of-life can be a scary time and hospice speaks to the spiritual needs that both patients and families have. Singing an old hymn with them can be very comforting.”

Spiritual care is a Medicare requirement that hospice providers must offer. Local clergy serve as hospice chaplains and work either in cooperation with the patient’s pastor or act as a spiritual counselor to patients who wish to have one.

Hospice care is covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and most insurance plans; however, these payments do not always meet all the costs and some patients have financial and coverage deficiencies.

Proceeds from the event benefit the CHP Hospice Patient Care Fund, which pays for tens of thousands of dollars in uncovered patient expenses.