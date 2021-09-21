Duaine H. Karnes II

Duaine H. “Dewey” Karnes II, 76, of Lady Lake, Florida, and formerly of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Ashton Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on July 26, 1945, in Edgerton, the son of Duaine H. and Sarah “Roceal” (Gurtner) Karnes, who both preceded him in death. Mr. Karnes honorably served his country in the United States Army. He served during the Vietnam War from 1965 until 1967 and he was stationed in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He married Karen Lee (Turner) Karnes on July 2, 1992, in Hamilton, and she preceded him in death November 21, 2010.

Mr. Karnes worked as the production engineer for Magnavox Corporation in Fort Wayne, Indiana, which later turned into Raytheon, for 20 years and retired in 2007. He was a former member of Cedar Lake Church of Christ and a member of AA for 27 years.

He liked playing golf, barefoot skiing on Hamilton Lake, and he was very artistic. Dewey especially like coaching his kids’ basketball teams over the years and then watching his grandkids participate in all of their activities.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Kelli and Tim Chiles of Galena; a son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Stephanie Karnes of Noblesville, Indiana; the mother of his children, Linda Karnes of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Olivia Chiles, Luke Chiles, Sadie Karnes, Landon Karnes, and Duke Karnes; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Don Frank of Stryker, Karen and Phil Landel of Auburn, Indiana, and Frieda and Randy Michael of Auburn; a sister, Cheryl Peck of Farmington, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Douglas and Rita Karnes of Knoxville, Tennessee; a brother-in-law, Jerry Wilhelm of Waterloo, Indiana; and a special friend, Ellie Crass of Lady Lake, Florida.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Christine Wilhelm; his stepmother, DeVella Karnes; and two brothers-in-law, David Peck and John Grimm.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo, Indiana.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Friday, September 24, at the funeral home.

Dewey generously donated his body to the Anatomical Education Program at Indiana University School of Medicine. This gift will contribute significantly to the advancement of health science education in the state of Indiana. Those, like Dewey, who decide to bequeath their bodies to the health sciences have made a significant contribution that benefits the quality of life and care for the living.

Memorial donations in Dewey’s memory may be made to the Anatomical Education Program, 635 Barnhill Drive, Room MS 304, Indianapolis, IN 46202.

