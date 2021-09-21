James Elmer Allen

James Elmer Allen, 70, of Van Wert, died Sunday, September 19, 2021, at his residence.

He was born May 5, 1951, in Van Wert County to James E. and Betty J. (Youtsey) Allen, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Deanna K. Oechsle.

Survivors include his brother-in-law, Larry P. Oechsle; a niece, Lori L. Straley; a great-nephew, Jonathan R. (Brittany) Straley; and a great-great-nephew. Jaxon R. Straley. A great-great niece is expected in February 2022.

James was a graduate of Van Wert High School class of 1969, and he played baseball and football while in school. After graduation, he worked for the City of Van Wert. After that, he worked as a tool-and-diemaker for 47 years, first working for Pershing until it went out of business, then at Teleflex in the toolroom for 30 years until it closed. He retired from Elmco Industrial Services in 2014.

In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, gunsmithing, arrowhead hunting, and had a passion for classic cars. He was a jack of all trades. In his younger years, he loved going camping in the Great Smokey Mountains and fishing in his canoe. He collected antiques and arrowheads.

His celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Friday September 24, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Greg Emerick officiating. Burial will be in Little Auglaize Cemetery in Paulding County.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, September 23, and an hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and Van Wert County Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.